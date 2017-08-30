Houston, DHS officials warn residents of fake agents

Houston officials said Tuesday that they have received disturbing reports of people impersonating Homeland Security special agents and telling residents to evacuate in order to rob their homes.

The city of Houston said people should ask anyone knocking on their doors for official badges and credentials with their name and organization. The city's statement also notes that during Harvey relief efforts, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement is not conducting immigration enforcement operations in the area.

Officials for Homeland Security Investigations (HIS) say that “disturbing reports” that some are pretending to be HIS special agents have been knocking on doors and telling residents to evacuate, and them rob their homes once they are empty.

“Real HSI officials wear badges that are labeled ‘special agent,’ which members of the public can ask to see and verify,” reads a statement provided to Fox News. ICE officers with Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) also wear badges labeled with ERO Officer. They also carry credentials with their name and organization.”

“Members of the public who receive such visitors should ask to see these properly labeled badges, and their credentials.”

HSI officials also said in their statement that their officers and special agents would be conducting hurricane relief operations with other local law enforcement agencies.

The city of Houston also said in a tweet in both English and Spanish that it is not checking the immigration status of anyone coming into shelters.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.