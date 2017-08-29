J.J. Watt fundraiser for Harvey victims raises over $3 million

J.J. Watt, the star Houston Texans defensive end, said on Sunday that he created a fundraiser for Harvey victims — and by early Monday evening, the football star raised $3.25 million.

“It's very tough to watch our city get hit by such a bad storm and not be there to help, not be there to help with the recovery, not be there to help with the process. It's very tough so what I do want to do is start a fundraiser," Watt said in a video.

After donations of over $3 million poured in, Watt raised the goal to $4 million.

The football player thanked the Tennessee Titans — a rival of the Texans — and Amy Adams Strunk, co-chair of the Titans' Board of Directors for donating $1 million to his fundraiser.

HURRICANE HARVEY: STARS REACT, DONATE MONEY IN SUPPORT OF RELIEF EFFORTS

The New York Daily News reported that the site that is hosting the fundraiser, YouCaring.com, crashed for a small amount of time on Sunday. The team was reportedly set to host the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday, but will instead play in Dallas.

Harvey sent devastating floods pouring into the nation's fourth-largest city Sunday as rising water chased thousands of people to rooftops or higher ground and overwhelmed rescuers who could not keep up with the constant calls for help.

Based on federal disaster declarations, the storm has so far affected about a quarter of the Texas population, or 6.8 million people in 18 counties.

"Humanity is incredible, the positive vibes are unbelievable," Watt said in a Facebook video. "Houston, we're all thinking of you. The whole world is wishing you the best. Stay strong, we all got your back.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.