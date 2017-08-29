Houston police officer, part of Harvey response, drowns in car, report says

A Houston police officer reportedly drowned in his patrol car after floodwaters from Tropical Storm Harvey trapped him in his vehicle.

The officer was heading to work Sunday morning when he got trapped in his vehicle while surrounded by floodwater, FOX26 Houston reported. He attempted to get out of his car when he was swept away.

"He was trying different routes, and took a wrong turn," one unidentified high-ranking official told the Houston Chronicle on Tuesday.

The department has not formally notified the family, the newspaper said.

The officer had been with the department for more than 30 years.

The officer's death brought the death toll to 15 people killed since the storm made landfall on Friday. A family of six drowned Sunday afternoon while trying to escape floodwaters. The driver of the van, identified as Samuel Saldivar, escaped before the van was swept away.

Officials acknowledge that fatalities from Harvey could soar once floodwaters start to recede in the sprawling city. Calls for rescue have also overwhelmed emergency teams that they have had little time to search for bodies.

More than 17,000 people are seeking refuge at shelters as of Tuesday. George R. Brown Convention Center exceeded its 5,000-person capacity Monday night, with hundreds of more people pouring in.

Harvey produced a record 49 inches of rain since it came ashore, the National Weather Service announced on Tuesday. The storm threatened to bring more rain heading toward Louisiana through Thursday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.