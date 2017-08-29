US
10 photos that capture the utter devastation from Harvey
Hurricane Harvey is one of the most devastating storms to hit the United States in years, as the storm has impacted millions with its devastating flooding and destructive winds.
Harvey made landfall as a Category 4 hurricane on Friday night between Port Aransas and Port O'Connor, Texas.
It has been nearly a decade since a hurricane made landfall in Texas and over 50 years since a major hurricane made landfall in Texas. Harvey has unleashed record-breaking rainfall and damaging winds thus far, and it continues to wreak havoc over Texas and into Louisiana.
Rockport, Texas, just north of Corpus Christi, was one of the hardest-hit areas. Multiple buildings were severely damaged and several collapsed. Hundreds of thousands of residents were left without power.
Houston was also among the hardest-hit cities across the region with widespread and unprecedented flooding. Thousands of water rescues were initiated to help stranded residents that were trapped by floodwater. Houston emergency services received over 56,000 calls for assistance in less than 24 hours from Saturday into Sunday in comparison to the average 8,000 per a day.
Some areas of the state have had record-breaking rainfall. The record for total rainfall from a tropical system in Texas was broken, as a rain gauge at Mary's Creek at Winding Road, located southeast of Houston, reported 49.20 inches, in comparison to the previous record of 48 inches.
