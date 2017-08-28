Officer accused of hitting jogger with car is charged

An Atlanta-area police officer who authorities say hit and killed a woman with his car has been charged.

DeKalb County police spokeswoman Shiera Campbell said in an email that Officer Ian MacGowan has been charged with homicide by vehicle, reckless driving, speeding and failure to maintain a lane.

Janet Pickney was jogging on July 25 when police said MacGowan hit her with his cruiser around 7:30 a.m. The 66-year-old retired teacher and avid runner died at a hospital hours later.

Campbell said MacGowan was booked into jail and released. A phone number for him couldn't immediately be found.

Investigators have said MacGowan swerved into Pickney while trying to avoid a car that had pulled out in front of him. MacGowan's cruiser then slammed into a house, injuring him.