Family of 6 feared drowned while trying to escape Harvey, reports say

A family of six from Houston is feared dead after their van washed away in Harvey floodwaters while trying to escape the tropical storm, according to reports.

The event would mark the single deadliest incident stemming from the storm, KHOU reported.

The family included four children – all under the age of 16 – and their great-grandparents, relatives told the news station. The children's great-uncle, who was driving, was able to escape before the water overtook the van.

The vehicle was heading down a road in Greens Bayou when it ran into high floods and got swept up in the current after crossing a bridge, witnesses said. The uncle said he crawled out of the van and told the children to get out through the van’s back door -- but they reportedly couldn’t escape in time.

The uncle said he was able to hang onto a tree limb before the van ultimately sank.

HOUSTON CRIPPLED BY HARVEY'S DELUGE AS MILLIONS FACE DAYS OF FLOODING

Authorities haven’t officially confirmed the account – no bodies have been recovered yet. There were first responders in the area, witnesses told KHOU, but there wasn’t adequate time to rescue those trapped.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.