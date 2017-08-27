Interim police chief resigns amid report of connection to neo-Nazi websites

The new police chief for a small Oklahoma town is resigning after a local station reported he had ties to two neo-Nazi websites.

Bart Alsbrook, a former reserve officer, denied the allegations and claimed his name was linked to the sites through skinheads he’d met at heavy metal concerts, reports the Tulsa World.

He also told the Tulsa World the allegations have ruined his life and that he plans to resign his interim position leading the Colbert Police Department.

“Someone has been using my name for years on the Internet in regards to racist topics. It’s not me, rather someone who has hijacked my name due to my combativeness and rejection to white power skinheads who were always coming to the heavy metal shows, starting fights and messing up our scene,” he told the Tulsa World via text message.

Neo-Nazis in Dallas have been using his name since the mid-90s, he added.

KXII reported that Alsbrook’s name was signed to ownership records for ISD Records and NS88 Videos after they looked into hate groups using the Southern Poverty Law Center’s hate map.

Both companies promote and sell neo-Nazi media and memorabilia. Both websites were taken offline hours after they asked Alsbrook about them, KXII reports.