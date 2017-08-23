U.S.

Hawk trying to grab snake caused 40-acre brush fire in Montana, fire crews say

When a hawk flew down to grab a snake, they came into contact with electrical equipment, causing a brush fire in Black Eagle, Montana.

Investigators discovered that a fast-moving brush fire in Montana was triggered in an unusual way: by a hawk trying to grab a snake for dinner.

Fire crews said that after the hawk flew down to grab a snake, the raptile wiggled while in its clutches and its tail hit a power line.

A jolt of electricity shot through the two animals, killing them and triggering a spark that caused the fire.

The grass fire burned about 40 acres, the Black Eagle Volunteer Fire Department said.