Mother, 21, of newborn found covered in ants facing up to 20 years for child abandonment

The mother of a newborn girl found last week abandoned and covered in ants outside a Texas apartment building is facing up to 20 years in prison for felony child abandonment, police said.

Harris County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday the charges against Sidney Woytascxky, 21, who admitted to being the mother, but claimed that she didn’t know she was pregnant until she gave birth to the baby at home.

However, KHOU reported that investigators said they believe Woytasczyk did in fact know she was pregnant but wanted to hide the pregnancy from everyone else.

The baby was discovered last Thursday after a passer-by who heard her trying outside the Houston apartment complex. Police said the baby had her umbilical cord ripped out.

According to a witness she was covered in ant bites.

A video has been released shows the moment the baby was discovered.

“We’re talking about a newborn child that was exposed to the outside for, like, six hours unattended, without even a blanket – so, that’s, that’s what I’m concerned about,” said CPS Attorney Dan Phi Nguyen, KHOU reported.

Woytasczyk was discovered after police found a trail of blood to her apartment.

The baby girl remains in the neonatal ICU at Texas Children’s Hospital where she is being treated for a bacterial infection and rapid heartbeat.

Lead investigator Kimberly Thomas said the father has not been charged and no other charges are expected.

Deandre Skillern has claimed to be the baby’s father. He and the baby’s maternal grandmother are now reportedly fighting for custody.

Skillern claims he had no idea that Woytasczky was pregnant and only found out when the baby was discovered, the Daily Mail reported.

Albert Peterson, who found the baby, told Channel 2 that he was walking outside when he heard “something like a cat.”

“She was there on the ground in the flower bed with ants,” he said. “She was covered from head to toe and all in her ears… She had a lot of strength, too. She was fighting.”

Resident Roger Coreas said: “I’m in shock. There’s a hospital not even a block down the road, and if the mother was so worried about the infant’s safety she could’ve easily gone to drop off the baby.”