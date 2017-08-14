Oklahoma teen awarded $1M in sexual abuse lawsuit

A former Oklahoma teacher who was sentenced to 10 years in prison for sex crimes with her teenage student was ordered to pay $1 million by federal judge.

Jennifer Caswell, 31,

An attorney for 31-year-old Jennifer Caswell says she will be in prison for the next several years and has no money to pay her former student.

The Oklahoman reports that the former student and his father sued Caswell and the Hollis School District in 2015 over the sexual relationship.

The school district agreed to pay $125,000 to settle claims that the boy's school participated in covering the sexual abuse. It won't be liable for the $1 million against Caswell.

An attorney for the teenage boy and his father says his clients sued because they wanted to bring attention to the problem of sexual abuse by teachers.