Two killed in Virginia helicopter crash tied to white supremacist rally

Two people were killed Saturday afternoon in a helicopter crash authorities said was linked to a white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Va.

The Federal Aviation Administration said the Bell 407 helicopter crashed seven miles southwest of downtown Charlottesville at 4:50 p.m.

Virginia State Police said the helicopter crashed into a wooded area and no one on the ground was injured.

Spokeswoman Corinne Geller said the helicopter's pilot and a passenger were killed in the crash. She did not elaborate on how the crash was connected to the earlier rally.

The cause of the crash was under investigation.

The crash happened just a few hours after a car plowed into a crowd of people peacefully protesting against the white nationalist rally. One woman was killed and at least two dozen were hurt.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

