New Hampshire hospital evacuates patients following 'chemical release'

A hospital in New Hampshire reportedly had a “chemical release” in its emergency room that affected multiple patients. There was no immediate word on their conditions.

At least 20 patients from the Exeter Hospital have been evacuated from the emergency room to an area outside the hospital for treatment, according to NBC Boston. Aerial footage from local media outlets captured patients on hospital beds outdoors and doctors treating them.

The hospital told CBS News in a statement that a few patients reported dizziness Friday morning from “an unknown cause.” The hospital shuttered the operating and emergency rooms “out of an abundance of caution.”

Epping Fire told NBC News they were called for a “carbon monoxide problem.”

