Toddler dies after discovered inside Ohio home with 16 animal carcasses

A toddler died shortly after she was discovered inside an Ohio home filled with more than a dozen dead animals, including 15 dead snakes, during the weekend, police said.

The 1-year-old girl, identified on Tuesday as Arez Marie Isabella Schrodi, was found unresponsive and not breathing at her grandparents' home in Dayton just before 1 a.m. Sunday, FOX45 reported. She was rushed to the hospital where she later died.

An autopsy is being conducted to determine the child's cause of death and no arrests have been made.

"We don’t have anything as far as the cause of injuries and stuff, exactly," Dayton police Lt. Gregg Gaby told Dayton Daily News. "We’re still under investigation at this point."

Police said the home had "cleanliness issues" and wasn't fit for humans or animals. At least four adults and three children lived at the home.

The carcasses of 15 snakes and a cat was laying among several live animals. At least 12 of the 15 dead snakes found were pythons and were contained in plastic trays, Animal Rescue Center investigators told WHIO.

A four-foot snake, believed to be a boa constrictor, a rabbit and a dog were removed from the home and placed in animal rescue care.

"It’s kind of shocking," a neighbor who lives across the white two-story home told WHIO.

The home, with a rusty chain link fence surrounding it, also contained garbage and miscellaneous debris covering the front lawn and port.

