Tornado eyed in Tulsa, Oklahoma; at least 25 hurt

At least 25 people were injured early Sunday after a possible tornado touched down in Tulsa, Oklahoma, officials said.

St. Francis Hospital told FOX 23 at least 25 patients came into the emergency room with minor storm-related injuries.

Related Image Expand / Collapse

The storm damaged multiple businesses in the midtown section of the city, located southeast of downtown.

Some of the heaviest damage was reported near Interstate 44, where several buildings lost portions of their roofs, and signs were torn down.

Related Image Expand / Collapse

The interstate was closed for a short period of time due to a fallen sign on the highway, according to FOX 23.

Officials at a nearby high school said in a Facebook post they are surveying damage at the school.

Related Image Expand / Collapse

Bishop Kelley High School said the only extensive damage at the school is to the breezeway in front of the school's science and technology center.