Family of California transgender girl files discrimination suit against school

The family of an 8-year-old California transgender student has filed a discrimination lawsuit against the girl's private school.

Parents Priya Shah and Jaspret Brar are suing Heritage Oak Private Education and its parent company, alleging that the school refused to call daughter Nikki Brar by her name.

According to The Mercury News, the suit says the Yorba Linda school made Nikki wear a boy's uniform and use the boy's bathroom, and that teachers were not allowed to protect her from bullying.

The school told The Mercury News that it notified the family that it had decided to use an outside consultant to accommodate transgender students.

According to Heritage Oak's website, it has been in Orange County for more than 50 years and serves students from preschool through middle school.

The family's attorneys said Nikki's parents tried to work with the school to help their daughter, but they eventually pulled Nikki out of the school.

The lawsuit is asking for school policy changes and unspecified damages, according to the OC Register.