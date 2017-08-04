Car with family of three dangles off power line during Connecticut storm

A mother of two was whisked from the roadway Wednesday afternoon when her car got tangled up in a power line and dangled on its rear bumper for nearly an hour.

Lisa Beaulieu and her two young children, ages 4 and 5, were driving to their Connecticut home Wednesday afternoon when the storm hit, bringing down debris and trees in its wake.

She told Fox61 that when they reached Mountain Road in Suffield, she saw some debris falling from a tree up ahead, which caused a telephone pole to snap toward its top.

“At that point, we were pretty much right underneath it,” she said, adding that she didn’t know at the time the cable was still attached to the pole.

The cable somehow got lodged underneath Beaulieu’s car and lifted it into the air.

“I never anticipated it would get that bad,” she said.

Beaulieu called 911 and stayed with the dispatcher until emergency crews arrived. The Suffield Fire Department later shared photos of the incident on Facebook.

After determining the cable was not live, first responders were able to open the car doors and take the children to safety. A ladder was brought in to help Beaulieu out the side.

“The dispatcher was amazing, the firefighters, everybody that approached us and helped us out made my kids feel very safe,” she said. “The EMS team that took us out of the scene were so, so good with my kids. They just made us feel so calm and safe, and so that made the situation better.”