The Latest: Police not faulting customer who shot suspect

The Latest on a fatal shooting of a robbery suspect (all times local):

9:40 a.m.

Phoenix police are not faulting a pharmacy customer who fatally shot an armed robbery suspect during a holdup at the pharmacy, saying the customer appeared to be in the right place at the right time.

Sgt. Jonathan Howard says the customer pulled out a gun and shot the suspect after he jumped over a counter, pointed a gun at people and demanded drugs from the pharmacist.

Howard says the scene in the Walgreens pharmacy Tuesday evening was "chaos" when officers arrived.

Officers found about a dozen employees and customers hiding from the wounded suspect who had taken refuge in a back area.

Howard says a police dog pulled the suspect away from his gun and that officers administered CPR but he died at the scene.

Howard says the initial investigation indicates the incident appears to be "a case of a good Samaritan in the right place at the right time."

No identities were released.

3:20 a.m.

Authorities say a customer at a Phoenix drugstore shot and killed a man who was attempting to rob the pharmacy Tuesday night.

Phoenix police tell the Arizona Republic that a man jumped the pharmacy counter, pointed the gun at people and demanded oxycodone from the pharmacist. An armed customer shot and wounded him.

Sgt. Jonathan Howard said officers found about a dozen workers and customers hiding in the Walgreens from the suspect who was still inside.

After officers cleared the store, a police dog pulled the suspect away from his gun.

Police administered CPR to the man, but he died at the scene.

Howard says initial information indicates that the shooting "seems to be a case of a good Samaritan in the right place at the right time."

Authorities have not released the name of the suspect or the customer who shot him.