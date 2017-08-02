Bridge jumper seriously injures Idaho teen floating in river

An Idaho teen was seriously injured after a large adult man jumped from a bridge and landed directly on her stomach while she was floating in a river.

Cienna Cook, 19, was enjoying the water Sunday when a 250-pound man leaped and fell feet-first on her abdomen in the Boise River, news station KBOI reported.

“Imagine the worst punch in the gut you ever got by a guy who was falling from a distance of maybe twenty feet who was 250 pounds,” her mom Heidi Cook told KBOI.

Her family said the jumper apologized, but then fled and left the 19-year-old college student unable to move in the water.

Bystanders rushed to pull the teen to shore and she was brought to a local hospital, where she was treated for internal bleeding.

The teen’s mom said that they believe that the jumper, whose identity is unknown, was trying to intentionally hurt her for a “cheap thrill.”

“I guess it was a large group of guys and it was their idea of fun, to pick people as they were going down and they would just jump down and try and get as close to them as they could,” Heidi Cook said.

Her mom is calling for authorities to track down and charge the man.

“I believe it’s a criminal action whether he hurt her or not,” she said.

Friends have created a GoFundMe page to raise money for the teen’s medical costs.

Read more from the New York Post.