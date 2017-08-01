Humane Society probes video of alligator drinking, smoking

The Pennsylvania Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals is investigating a video showing small, pet alligators being forced to drink beer and smoke cigarettes.

The Philadelphia group's director of humane law enforcement, Nicole Wilson, tells WTXF-TV the group is trying to determine who made the video and whether they can be prosecuted for cruelty to animals.

A viewer offended by the Snapchat video brought it to the station's attention.

The station says it's been told the video was shot in the basement of a home in the city's Bustleton neighborhood.