Trump's new chief of staff takes over a White House in chaos

President Donald Trump's new chief of staff is entering a West Wing battered by crisis.

Retired Gen. John Kelly, previously the Homeland Security secretary, takes over Monday from the ousted Reince Priebus. Trump hopes Kelly can bring some military order to an administration weighed down by a stalled legislative agenda, a cabal of infighting West Wing aides and a stack of investigations.

Still, Kelly's success will depend on how much authority he is granted and whether Trump's dueling aides will put aside their rivalries to work together. Also unclear is whether a new chief of staff can influence the president's social media habits.

While Trump is trying to refresh his team, he signaled over the weekend that he does not want to give up the fight on health care.