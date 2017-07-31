U.S.

New York

Man who jumped to death helped hundreds of 9/11 rescuers

New York Post
Ray Pfeifer was advocate for first responder health care

 

The broke Manhattan chiropractor who jumped with his wife to their deaths was “a saint” who helped relieve joint pain for hundreds of 9/11 rescuers, close friends told The Post.

Glenn Scarpelli, 53, who committed suicide Friday with his wife, Patricia Colant, 50, because of financial woes, spent days and nights volunteering his time at the World Trade Center after the 2001 terror attacks.

“We helped adjust for stressed and freaked out firefighters, policemen anyone who needed help,” said Adam Lamb, a fellow chiropractor who volunteered alongside Scarpelli. “He was just an amazing, amazing, generous person.”

Two rescue workers suspended from a crane in a basket survey the wreckage of the World Trade Center disaster in New York, September 16, 2001. Rescue and recovery efforts continue five days after two hijacked commercial airliners were deliberately crashed into the trade center's twin towers bringing them to the ground September 11. REUTERS/Jim Bourg JRB/ME - RTRMU79 Expand / Collapse

Rescuers are suspended from a crane overlooking the ruins of the World Trade Center on Sept. 16, 2001.  (Reuters)

Scarpelli and Colant left a detailed suicide note before their fatal leap onto East 33rd Street in Murray Hill, detailing how they “cannot live with” their “financial reality.”

The chiropractor spoke about his 9/11 volunteering to blog writer Dr. Thomas Lamar. “You could feel the energy. You could feel the death in the air,” he said. “We’re using just our hands and adjusting people from our hearts.”

