Cincinnati Zoo fight: Man stabbed in the throat, police say

A man was stabbed in the throat at the Cincinnati Zoo during a weekend fight, according to investigators there.

The fight involving three men broke out around 4 p.m. Saturday, zoo spokeswoman Michelle Curley said. The other two men took off, she added.

The stabbing victim suffered serious injuries but was hospitalized and expected to survive, Fox 19 reported.

POLICE: STABBING ON BOSTON COMMON LEAVES 2 INJURED

He was stabbed in the throat, Sgt. Eric Franz told WCPO, which said authorities were working on a suspect description.

"Right now there are too many … they are interviewing all the witnesses," Franz said. "It's going to take a brief period to get a good, accurate description."

Security guards were searching trash cans and recovered "a black pocket knife," Corey Bramel told the station.

The zoo remained open, and police said there's no danger to the public, WCPO reported.

Click for more from Fox 19.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.