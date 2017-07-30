Body of convicted murderer, Army veteran removed from Connecticut veterans cemetery

The body of a man who was convicted of killing three people in 1972 has been removed from the State Veterans Cemetery in Middletown, Conn.

Guillermo Aillon’s body was exhumed from cemetery grounds on July 2, according to a Department of Veterans Affairs spokeswoman. She did not say where Aillon’s body was taken.

Aillon’s body was removed after the New Haven Register reported last year that he was illegally buried in the cemetery. Federal law bans people who are sentenced to life in prison for capital crimes from being buried in veterans cemeteries that receive federal funding.

The Register reported that in January 2016, after the news outlet contacted the VA about Aillon’s burial on federally funded grounds, his headstone was “quickly removed” and state officials said they would exhume the convict’s body.

Aillon died in 2014 while serving a 75-year sentence for fatally stabbing his estranged wife and her parents in North Haven in 1972. He was an Army veteran who served in Vietnam.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.