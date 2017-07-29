Replica of lunar module stolen from Neil Armstrong museum

A rare, solid gold replica of the 1969 Lunar Excursion Module that landed on the moon has been stolen from the Neil Armstrong Air and Space Museum in Wapakoneta, Ohio.

The Wapakoneta police received a burglary alarm call shortly before midnight on Friday, July 28. When they arrived, the piece was found to be missing.

The module is 5 inches high and about 4.5 inches square. It was given to Armstrong in Paris shortly after the moon landing. Cartier made three of the replicas, one for each of the astronauts on the mission.

Police say that the "value of such an item cannot be determined."

The Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation are assisting local police in the investigation.

Please contact the Wapakoneta Police Department at (419) 738-8802 with any information.

Click for more from Fox8.com.