Ohio woman calls 911 saying, 'I have a boa constrictor stuck to my face'

An Ohio woman called 911 Thursday after a 5-foot-6-inch boa constrictor she had rescued wrapped itself around her face and began biting her nose.

The victim, a 45-year-old woman of Sheffield Lake, which is about 10 miles west of Cleveland, called authorities after one of the two boa constrictors she rescued the previous day had attacked her. The recording of her 911 call was released.

“I have a boa constrictor stuck to my face,” the woman yelled.

“Ma’am you have what?” the 911 dispatcher asked.

“Boa constrictor,” the woman repeated. “Please hurry. He’s biting my nose.”

“I’ve never heard of this before,” the dispatcher was heard saying.

Rescuers arrived within minutes and found the woman lying in the bloodied driveway of her home, the snake holding tight just as she described. A firefighter had to cut the snake’s head with a pocket knife in order to release the woman from its grasp. The woman, who was not identified, was transported to the hospital for treatment. She suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Dennis Bring, Sheffield Lake’s mayor, said he was pleased with how authorities handled the incident, according to WAFB.

“I’m just really pleased with the paramedic’s response and you know the thought, to think that quick to take out a pocket knife,” Bring told WAFB.

“Obviously he had to destroy the snake, but he had no other choice,” Bring said.

The woman told the dispatcher during the call that she had rescued boa constrictors on Wednesday and that she owned nine ball pythons.

“I would imagine the bite was very painful so she’s going to have to put up with that awhile, too. And now she’s going to have to make a decision on whether she continues to do this,” Bring said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.