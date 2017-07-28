Freak golf cart incident kills Florida woman who famously sought wedding 'crashers'

A Florida woman who made headlines after inviting hundreds of “wedding crashers” to her reception in 2015 died last week from injuries sustained when she was dragged by a golf cart earlier this month.

Shelly Osterhout, 51, of Fort Myers died July 20 from injuries she suffered four days earlier in a freak accident in north Orlando. Osterhout had been in the area that day to visit her parents before going out for drinks, according to the News-Press.

Osterhout and Timothy Foxworth, 36, of North Carolina left a restaurant together and went to The Villages retirement community where they took a spin on Foxworth's father's golf cart, FOX4 reported.

Osterhout tumbled out of the cart and was dragged for several feet behind the vehicle. Foxworth, who was intoxicated at the time, hauled Osterhout’s body to a flower bed and left her there, according to the Wildwood Police Department. He did not call the police to notify them of Osterhout’s injuries.

Foxworth was arrested later in the day and charged with “hit and run causing great bodily injury and driving under the influence causing serious/great bodily injuries,” according to the News-Press. The case is being investigated and charges could change for Foxworth due to Osterhout’s death.

Osterhout, who owned a small business called Computer Solutions of America, was well-known in her neighborhood -- especially after she invited her community and strangers to her Oct. 10, 2015 wedding to Lee Sheriff Deputy Paul Johnson. The wedding made national headlines.

"She was a community leader," Osterhout’s son Jacob told FOX4. "She was very active in the community. She was a professor, involved with a ton of networking organizations, and lots of churches. She was constantly encouraging people to empower themselves to make the changes you want to see done in your community.”

Florida state Rep. Heather Fitzenhagen, who officiated Osterhout’s wedding, wrote: “I will miss you but remember all the energy, goodness and happiness you brought to this world. Rest In Peace dear Shelly."