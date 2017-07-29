Body parts found in Alps may be linked to long-ago Air India crashes

Body parts found in the French Alps may be the remains of passengers who died on one of two Air India plane crashes – both more than 50 years ago.

India’s NDTV reported that Daniel Roche, a longtime plane enthusiast and explorer of aviation accident sites, claims to have found a hand and the upper part of a leg in Mont Blanc, France, on Thursday.

“I had never found any significant human remains before,” Roche told Agence France-Presse.

Air India experienced two plane crashes near the French Alps -- one in 1950 and another in 1966. No one is believed to have survived either crash.

Roche, who said he also found an engine from the 1966 plane, believes the human remains he discovered might be from a female passenger of the 1966 crash.

However, local police officer Stephane Bozon said he believes the body parts might be from two separate people.

Related Image Expand / Collapse

“These remains are probably not from the same person,” Bozon said. “They are probably from passengers, but between the two aircrafts, it’s difficult to say.”

The remains will now be examined by experts.

This isn’t the first time human remains have been discovered in the Alps. Earlier this month, the bodies of Marcelin and Francine Dumoulin, a husband and wife missing for 75 years, were found preserved in a glacier in the Swiss Alps.