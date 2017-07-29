California university pulls almost 500 fall admission offers

University of California, Irvine officials have rescinded hundreds of admission offers for the upcoming fall semester.

The Los Angeles Times reported that offers to 499 UC Irvine students were withdrawn — 290 of them for transcript issues and the rest for poor senior-year grades, according to campus data.

KABC-TV reported Friday that the university’s Student Government Association has since demanded officials apologize to impacted students, reimburse all fees and guarantee future admission.

A university official says administrators will meet with the student leaders to discuss the matter.

“I acknowledge that we took a harder line on the terms and conditions this year and we could have managed that process with greater care, sensitivity and clarity about available options,” Thomas A. Parham, vice chancellor of student affairs, said in a message sent to all students whose admissions were revoked. “For those who felt ignored or mistreated, I sincerely apologize.”

The Associated Press contributed to this story