7 wounded at memorial service in North Carolina

Seven people have been shot and wounded at a memorial service in North Carolina.

High Point Police Lt. Curtis Cheeks III said in a news release that officers were called about 12:40 a.m. Wednesday and found two people with gunshot wounds.

Cheeks said witnesses told officers the shootings happened during a memorial for Alphonso Macer, Jr., who was found shot to death in a car Monday afternoon.

Officers were called to High Point Regional Hospital about 1 a.m. and found four other patients being treated for gunshot wounds. Another victim was reported at a Greensboro hospital.

One of the victims had serious injuries. The injuries to the other six victims were not considered to be life threatening.

Several homes also were hit by gunfire.

No arrests have been made.