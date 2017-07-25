Ax stuck in car's roof in NY, driver arrested

Lacking windows, doors and license plates, covered in mud and sporting an ax stuck in its roof, Jared T. Price's "car" was like something out of a horror movie -- but police said the real danger was the man behind the wheel.

Price was arrested after driving the bizarre-looking car in Wethersfield, outside of Buffalo, the Wyoming County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday.

Price, from New York, was taken into custody after authorities said he performed poorly on field sobriety tests and was found to be impaired by multiple drugs.

He was hit with a slew of charges, including driving while ability impaired by drugs and operating a vehicle without insurance or registration.

Price was arraigned in Town of Gainesville Court where bail was set at $10,000 cash or $20,000 bond. He's set to appear in court again Aug. 1.