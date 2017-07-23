Walmart employee walks hand in hand with blind customer in viral photo

A Mississippi woman's Facebook post about a Walmart employee's inspiring act of kindness has gone viral.

Meghann Shaw was at the Walmart in Biloxi, Mississippi, Sunday morning when she saw a store employee walking with a blind customer.

“I had to go to Biloxi Walmart to pick up a prescription. While in there I noticed a store associate and an elderly blind man walking hand in hand. She escorted him throughout the store,” Shaw posted on Facebook.

“With all the hate in the world she gave love. Without the man seeing her, she showed him pure compassion and love. Be the change you wish to see in the world,” Shaw wrote.

Since being put online Sunday, the post has been shared more than 9,000 times and has garnered more than 26,000 likes.