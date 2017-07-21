Minneapolis police chief resigns following fatal shooting of Australian woman

The Minneapolis police chief resigned on Friday in the wake of the fatal shooting of an Australian woman by a police officer on July 15.

Chief Janee Harteau resigned a day after making her initial remarks on the death of 40-year-old Justine Damond.

Damond was fatally shot on Saturday by an officer after responding to her 911 call about a possible sexual assault in the alley behind her house.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.