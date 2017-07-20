Deranged woman crawls through doggy door to attack two young girls who were home alone

An Arizona woman is facing several charges after she allegedly broke into a home by using the doggy door.

Investigators say Kristen Marie Anderson, 34, was stabbed by one of two young girls who were home alone at the time of the break-in Tuesday morning.

Court documents allege that Anderson grabbed one of the girls and threw her on the couch before the victim was able to stab her.

Neighbors said the girls, ages 10 and 12, ran out of the house and down the street after the incident. Police say the girls were able to contact their father, who called police.

"I heard yelling," one person who lives in the area told Fox 10 Phoenix. Other neighbors said they saw Anderson walking down the street, hitting walls and jumping fences just before the break-in. One woman told the station her husband tried to talk to Anderson.

"He said, 'Hey, how are you? How ya doing?'" said the woman. "She just turned and looked at him and had a blank stare on her face."

Police found Anderson down the street from the girls' house, screaming "you can't control me". Anderson was taken to a local hospital, where investigators said she would not cooperate with staffers who were attempting to give her a CT scan. At one point, the documents claim, Anderson kicked one of the nurses in the stomach as she tried to give her a sedative.

Anderson faces multiple charges, including second-degree burglary, kidnapping and aggravated assault. A Maricopa County judge set Anderson's bond at $5,000 and ordered electronic monitoring if she was released.

