Man catches record-setting trout in Utah

An Idaho fisherman earned bragging rights after he reeled in a record-setting trout in Utah.

Sidney Cellan, of Soda Springs, Idaho, caught the 48-inch trout at Flaming Gorge Reservoir in Utah on July 3, Fox 13 reported. He went fishing with a guide from Creative Fishing Adventures.

"It weighed 57 pounds. It took about 30 minutes to bring in," Cellan told Fox 13.

Cellan posed in a few pictures with the trout before tossing it back in the lake.

He released it "so somebody else can catch it."

"You know if I kill all the fish that I catch then means there's going to be less fish for other people to catch," the fisherman said.

The massive trout made it onto Utah's "catch and release" record. Utah Division of Wildlife Resources posted a photo of Cellan with the catch on its Facebook page on Monday.

"Record fish alert! On July 3, Sidney Cellan of Soda Springs, Idaho, set a new Utah catch-and-release fishing record at Flaming Gorge with this massive 48-inch lake trout," the Facebook caption read.

"Way to go, Sidney!"

