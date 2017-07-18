Gang of goats terrorize Colorado business

A destructive group of four-legged criminals remained on the loose in suburban Denver on Tuesday after police said a gang of goats spent nearly 30 minutes terrorizing a business Monday.

Employees at Kryptane Systems in Louisville, Colo., located about 20 miles north of Denver, started off the work week by showing up to find the front doors' glass had been shattered. The company's president contacted police to report a break-in.

"We understand the description is he's very hairy, has some large horns, and is possibly hooved." - Jeff Fisher, police commander

"There was shattered glass everywhere. Instantly he thought it was vandals of some sort," Greg Cappert, an engineer for the company, told FOX 31 Denver.

When police arrived to investigate, surveillance video from the front of the building revealed the culprits to be a group of goats.

Related Image Expand / Collapse

"For 20 minutes he just sat and banged on that one side until he broke it, and then he left and came back and decided to break the other side too. I don't know why," Cappert said. "That was just to be mean I guess."

After breaking the doors, the goats hoofed it away from the scene.

"We understand the description is he's very hairy, has some large horns, and is possibly hooved," Commander Jeff Fisher with the Louisville Police Department told FOX 31.

Besides leaving behind a shattered pile of glass, employees at the company said the goats left behind...something else.

Related Image Expand / Collapse

"We did find some feces that was nearby the site," Cappert told FOX 31.

Police believe the goats escaped from a nearby farm, and it's only a matter of time before they're caught.

"They're still out there somewhere, so protect your doors everyone," Cappert said.