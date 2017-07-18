100-year-old tortoise stolen from NYC animal shelter

New York City police are searching for the person who stole a 100-year-old tortoise from an animal shelter.

The Daily News reports police were called to the Alley Pond Environmental Center in Queens on Monday after staffers discovered the reptile was gone and its enclosure had been broken.

Police confirmed there was a forced entry. Investigators are searching for surveillance video footage.

Alley Pond is a nonprofit educational organization that advocates for sustainable environmental policies and practices.

