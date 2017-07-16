Theft of electricity leads Memphis cops to stolen gun cache

Memphis cops zapped thieves who were stealing guns and electricity, according to a report.

The bust last week recovered 27 stolen guns at a home, including a rifle that belonged to a local sheriff’s office, Fox 13 Memphis reports.

Workers from the Memphis utility company suspected the homeowners were stealing electricity, the station reported. They spotted an extension cord stretching to the home from another residence.

When the workers showed up at the house, they saw several guns and called police.

The cops showed up with a search warrant, the station reported.

The stolen guns included semi-automatic rifles, shotguns and handguns.

Officers interviewed the home’s eight occupants, the station reported. None knew how the guns got there.

The rifle stolen from the Chester County Sheriff’s Office in Henderson was found in a car parked in the driveway of the home.

Two women and two men were arrested in connection with the stolen guns, the station reported.

Cassandra Rodgers was charged with stealing electricity.

