Trump intervenes to let Afghan teens attend robot competition in US

U.S. officials have reportedly decided to allow a group of Afghan girls, who has previously been denied entry, into the U.S. to attend a robot competition.

The decision followed backlash when it was reported the six teens would not be allowed to participate in the competition. Politico reported the decision came at the urging of President Donald Trump.

The group, which consists of six Afghan teenage girls, applied – and was denied – twice for visas by the U.S. At the time, the State Department declined to comment on why the visa were denied, saying “all visa applications are adjudicated on a case-by-case basis in accordance with U.S. law.”

Afghanistan is not part of the Trump administration’s executive order temporarily banning travel from six Muslim-majority countries. Teams from Syria, Iran and Sudan – countries that are part of the order – were granted visas.

Following the change, the State Department said it worked with the Department of Homeland Security to remedy the situation.

“The State Department worked incredibly well with the Department of Homeland Security to ensure that this case was reviewed and handled appropriately,” Dina Powell, White House deputy national security adviser for strategy, said in a statement, according to Politico. “We could not be prouder of this delegation of young women who are also scientists -- they represent the best of the Afghan people and embody the promise that their aspirations can be fulfilled. They are future leaders of Afghanistan and strong ambassadors for their country.”

After news broke that the group of girls will be able to attend the competition, Ivanka Trump tweeted that she was "thrilled" to welcome the competitors to the District next week.

The international robotics competition is an “Olympics”-style compeititon in which one team from every nation is invited to participate. It takes place from July 1 to 18 in Washington, D.C.