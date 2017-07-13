Multiple remains found on Pennsylvania farm in search for missing men, 1 man ID'd

Authorities in Pennsylvania said early Thursday they have found multiple sets of human remains in search for four missing men and were able to identify one of the victims.

Dean Finocchiaro, 19, was identified as one of the men recovered in a 12-feet-deep common grave on a sprawling farm in Solebury Township, which is 30 miles north of Philadelphia, authorities said.

Bucks County District Attorney Matthew Weintraub said he could not identify the other remains at this time.

Finocchario, Mark Sturgis, 22, Tom Meo, 21, and Jimi Tar Patrick, 19, were all last seen seven days ago. Patrick's family members said Sturgis and Meo worked together and Finocchiaro was a mutual friend.

Authorities on Wednesday arrested the son of the property’s owners-- 20-year-old Cosmo DiNardo-- on charges that he tried to sell Meo’s car for $500 on July 9, a day after he was last seen. The 1996 Nissan Maxima was found on the DiNardo’s farmland.

He was being held on $5 million bail.

It is unclear how the four men knew DiNardo, if at all. DiNardo was originally released Tuesday evening to his parents’ home in Bensalem while FBI agents sifted through mounds of dirt from a deep pit they dug on the farm about 20 miles away. Police cadets combed the vast cornfields nearby.

Weintraub said police would "continue digging and searching that property until we're satisfied that they are not there."

"This is just really, really rough on everybody involved because of the heat, the magnitude, the scope -- and the stakes are incredibly high, life and death," he said

Weintraub has described DiNardo as a person of interest in the case. He was arrested Monday on a charge that had earlier been dismissed, accused of possessing a shotgun despite a previous mental health commitment.

Weintraub sought the high bail for DiNardo on the gun charge because he now considers him a flight risk. The father, Antonio DiNardo, posted $100,000 Tuesday to bring his son home on the initial arrest.

Cosmo DiNardo has not been charged in the death of Finocchario, but Weintraub said he was pursuing homicide charges.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.