Michigan funeral home shut down over maggots, unrefrigerated bodies

A Michigan funeral home was shut down after state inspectors found a slew of unsanitary conditions, including maggots and unrefrigerated bodies in the facility.

Swanson Funeral Home in Flint had its mortuary license suspended following several investigations that uncovered dreadful conditions, state officials announced July 12. O’Neil D. Swanson, manager of the funeral home, also had his license suspended.

State inspectors noted the funeral home of horrors was infested with maggots and housed unrefrigerated bodies – some of which were there for several months. One of the bodies found in the establishment died on February 3, 2017 and was not embalmed, a complaint against the facility said.

The garage that stored the bodies was not air-conditioned, leading the building to smell of decomposing bodies. Blood and fluid-stained casket pillows were also found along the funeral home’s hallway.

The room used for embalming was unsanitary and had a hand sink covered in what appeared to be dried blood, hair and pieces of tissue, state inspectors said. It also lacked proper equipment for prepping bodies ahead of funeral services.

In addition to its horrid conditions, Swanson Funeral Home was subject to eight complaints between 2012 and 2016, with repeat violations including failure to train employees.

Swanson Funeral Home faces $10,000 fines for each violation found in the investigations.