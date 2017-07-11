Expand / Collapse search
Reports: Tornadoes touch down in North Dakota, Iowa

AccuWeather


Severe thunderstorms have spawned multiple tornadoes across the northern United States with the threat of damaging storms continuing into Tuesday night.

Large hail, strong winds and tornadoes will all be possible across the northern and Midwestern United States into Tuesday night with multiple tornadoes already touching down across the regions.

Cities in the path of the storms include Minneapolis; Sioux Falls, South Dakota; and Madison, Wisconsin.

At 8:45 p.m. CDT Tuesday, a severe thunderstorm with a history of produing a tornado was located northeast of Fargo, North Dakota and was tracking toward Floam, Ulen, Allaway and Detroit Lakes, Minnesota.

Even if there is not a tornado on the ground, the storm can still bring damaging winds and frequent lightning.


At 8:05 p.m. CDT Tuesday, a NWS trained spotter reported that a shed was destroyed and that multiple trees were uprooted in Halstad, Minnesota after a tornado-warned thunderstorm moved through.

This was the same thunderstorm that produced a tornado that tracked south of Grand Forks, North Dakota, although it is unclear at this time if the damage reported in Halstad was due to a tornado.

Towns in the path of this storm include Ada and Borup, Minnesota.

At 7:51 p.m. CDT Tuesday, a severe thunderstorm was tracking over Watertown, South Dakota.

This thunderstorm has produced hail as large as golf balls and a wind gust of over 70 mph, according to the National Weather Service.


Meanwhile, the tornado south of Grand Forks, North Dakota remains on the ground and is still very dangerous.

The tornado has become rain-wrapped, meaning that it is not able to be seen due to heavy rain falling around the tornado.

At 7:22 p.m. CDT Tuesday, a large tornado was located south of Grand Forks, North Dakota near the town of Hatton.

This tornado is capable of producing significant damage, so those in its path should seek shelter immediately. This includes those in Hillsboro, North Dakota, and Halstad and Shelly, Minnesota.

The tornado is also on track to move directly over Interstate 29 between Buxton and Hillsboro, North Dakota and may lead to major travel disruptions.

tornado grand forks july 11


Several tornadoes have touched down across the north-central U.S. this afternoon, including a confirmed tornado tracking near Adams, North Dakota and another south of Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

radar cedar rapids tor

A radar image of the severe thunderstorm that produced a tornado near Cedar Rapids, Iowa on Tuesday aftenroon.

