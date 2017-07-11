Play depicting voyeur rabbi draws victims' ire

A new play depicting the crimes of an Orthodox rabbi who secretly videotaped women undressing and using a changing room at a Jewish ritual bath in Washington has drawn ire from his victims.

The Washington Post reports playwright A.J. Campbell's "Constructive Fictions" debuted at the Capital Fringe Festival last week, portraying Rabbi Bernard Freundel as unrepentant, despite the public apology letter he wrote after being sentenced to six-and-a-half years in prison as part of a plea agreement in 2015.

Victim Bethany Mandel says it's insulting that Campbell tried to interview the rabbi, but didn't contact any of the victims. Another victim, Kate Bailey, says the play provides their pain for public consumption without consultation.

Campbell says she didn't feel ethical qualms, because the story was covered extensively.