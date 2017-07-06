Georgia stabbings: 4 children, man found dead in home

Four children and a man were found stabbed to death in a Georgia home Thursday morning, police said.

Gwinnett County police said they found the bodies after responding to a stabbing at a home in Loganville, about 30 miles east of Atlanta. A woman had called 911 just before 5 a.m., Fox 5 Atlanta reported.

One child was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

A woman was taken into custody.

"It's safe to say she's the wife and mother of the people who resided inside the home," police spokeswoman Cpl. Michele Pihera said.

It's unclear what the motive was in the attack police described as "horrendous."

The man and the children have not been identified.

