Pennsylvania woman who posted video urinating on American flag says she’s received death threats

A Pennsylvania woman says she has received death threats after she posted a video of herself online urinating on an American flag on July 4.

The video, posted to Facebook, shows Emily Lance, of Philadelphia, urinating on an American flag draped over a toilet seat. The video has since been taken down.

According to the Daily Mail, Lance reportedly captioned the video: “F*** your nationalism. F*** your country. F*** your stupid f****** flag.

The video quickly went viral, and social media users were allegedly quick to send her death threats. Lance posted a screenshot photo of someone claiming there is a $3,000 bounty on her head on Craigslist.

No such posts confirming the man's statement appeared in a Craigslist search.

Lance defended her actions in another post, saying she's "entitled" to urinate on the flag under the First Amendment.

“Freedom (of speech/expression) means that I'm entitled to do and say as I please, EVEN if you don't like it, so long as I am not physically hurting someone - and no, your precious feelings don't count, that's your own problem,” Lance wrote on Facebook. “What don't you people understand? You're celebrating freedom while damning me for doing the same. You can't have it both ways. FREEDOM OR NONE. Practice what you preach or shut the f*** up.”

In another post, Lance wrote that people are “wishing illness, harm, and suffering” upon her “over a piece of fabric.” She continued. “It’s so sad that people don’t realize how brainwashed they are. I’m gross for peeing on a symbol? LOOK AT YOURSELVES. Your people epitomize all that is foul.”

Additionally, Lance said her father, who had no part in the video and doesn’t agree with her actions, told her his place of work has been receiving death threats.

A request for comment was not immediately returned.