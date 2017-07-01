Body of missing 5-year-old boy found in California

The search for a missing 5-year-old Southern California boy believed killed by his father has ended with the discovery of the child’s remains, according to reports Saturday.

Aramazd Andressian Jr. disappeared in April. His remains were found Friday in the area of Lake Cachuma, a recreational area about 15 miles northwest of Santa Barbara.

Prosecutors believe Aramazd Andressian Sr. murdered his son after an outing to Disneyland. They believe the motive may be bitterness over a pending divorce. Andressian has denied it.

Homicide detectives with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department had searched the Lake Cachuma area several times previously.

The detectives found the boy after developing “additional leads,” according to the sheriff’s office.

The father was arrested in Las Vegas a week ago. He was brought back to California Friday.

Authorities began looking for the boy after finding the father passed out in a park.

“I was at the park with my son, and then I found myself waking up in Huntington Memorial Hospital hours later," Andressian said. "I was told that a Good Samaritan found me unconscious on the ground near my car, with young Aramazd nowhere in sight. I can only speculate that I must have been attacked in the park."

Detectives said Andressian was never attacked.