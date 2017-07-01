Arkansas club shooting: 17 injured, many while fleeing, after concert dispute

Police are investigating a shooting at an Arkansas nightclub early Saturday morning that left more than 17 people injured.

Little Rock police say they responded to an incident at the Power Ultra Lounge around 2:30 a.m. local time.

Police Chief Kenton Buckner told reporters that the shooting appeared to have happened following "some sort of dispute [that] broke out between people inside."

On Twitter police said all 17 shooting victims were alive. One victims initially listed as critical was now stable. The youngest victim was a 16-year-old.

Police said they do not "believe this incident was an active shooter or terror related incident."

There is no immediate information on the shooter.

The club is in downtown Little Rock about 1 mile (1.61 kilometer) east of the state Capitol