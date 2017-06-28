California man grabs deputy's gun, shoots him in the face, detectives say

Sacramento County sheriffs have identified Nicory Marquis Spann as the man who shot a deputy at a Sacramento light rail station Tuesday evening.

The 27-year-old shot the deputy in the face with his own gun around 6 p.m. on the light rail station platform near Watt Avenue and Interstate 80.

Spann was able to get hold of the deputy’s gun during an altercation between the two.

After the shooting, Spann fled to the nearby Red Roof Inn and wasn’t taken into custody until 9:15 p.m. when a robot located him.

Spann was arrested for attempted murder on a peace officer and was booked at the Sacramento County Main Jail. He is currently ineligible for bail.

The injured deputy has been identified as Alex Ladwig.

The sheriff’s department says the deputy was alert and talking when he was transported to the hospital after the shooting. He was said to be stable but will undergo facial reconstruction surgery due to his injuries.

Ladwig is a four-year veteran of the Sacramento Sheriff’s Department and had been assigned to light rail duty for about a year.

