Live lobster found in luggage at Boston airport

Now that's the catch of the day!

TSA agents at Boston's Logan Aiport got up close and personal with a 20-pound live lobster discovered in a passenger's checked luggage Sunday.

TSA spokesman Michael McCarthy shared an image of an agent holding the crustacean on his personal Twitter account Monday morning.

"It’s certainly the largest lobster I have ever seen,” McCarthy told the Boston Globe. "And I’d be surprised if we’ve ever screened a larger lobster."

According to the TSA's website, lobsters are allowed to travel in checked baggage provided that they are "transported in a clear, plastic, spill proof container."

"A TSA officer will visually inspect your lobster at the checkpoint," the site promises.

McCarthy told the Globe the lobster was in a cooler and "cooperated quite nicely with the screening process."

Details of the lobster's final destination were not immediately available.