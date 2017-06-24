Massachusetts store clerk fights off armed robber

Azhar Ali says a man walked into his convenience store in Lynn, Massachusetts Wednesday evening demanding his hard-earned money.

“I stand on my feet for 10 hours I work hard I won't give him money like that,” said Ali. "He just bring the knife here and tried to put me here and so I said "what's up?" And he said open the drawer, open the drawer."

Surveillance video from the Lynn Mart shows Ali wasn't letting the man, identified as 41-year-old Joel Peralta of Beverly, get away.

“First, I was confused then I said, "you know what, I'm not going to give him money,” said Ali.

He struggles with him, at points you can see him grabbing the man's arm that's holding the knife. He pushes the would-be robber out of his store and onto Market Street.

A woman, 45-year-old Tanya Hernandez whom Ali says is Peralta’s girlfriend, ran up and grabbed the knife and threw it into a trash can.

Ali held him down until police came.

