Flint Bishop Airport: Police officer stabbed in critical condition, airport evacuated

A police officer was stabbed in the neck at Bishop International Airport in Flint, Michigan, and the airport was evacuated.

Ken Brown tells The Flint Journal he was dropping off his daughter at the airport and saw the officer bleeding from his neck. He says he saw a man detained by police and a knife on the ground.

Federal law enforcement officials tell Fox News it is "still unclear" as to whether there is any connection to terror.

"The cop was on his hands and knees bleeding from his neck," Brown said. "I said they need to get him a towel."

Cherie Carpenter, who was awaiting a flight to Texas to see her new grandchild, tells Flint TV station WJRT she saw the attacker being led away in handcuffs. She described the man in custody as appearing "blank, just totally blank."

On Twitter, Michigan State Police say the officer is in critical condition. The FBI is the lead agency on the scene. State police troopers, along with ATF agents, are also at the airport investigating.

The airport remains closed until further notice.

In response to the stabbing, Flint police were stationed around the City Hall but the building remained open for business.

Bishop International Airport posted Wednesday on Facebook that passengers were safe and were being told to check for flight delays or cancellations.

The Associated Press and Fox News' Jake Gibson contributed to this report.